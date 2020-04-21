'Huckster': Trump demolished for pushing virus drug linked to spike in deaths

During a coronavirus press briefing, President Trump was pressed by reporters on a study showing higher death rates in patients taking hydroxychloroquine hyped by Trump in multiple press conferences. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, veteran strategist and former Republican Steve Schmidt argues it is “outrageous” of Trump to give out “opinions on medication to take with regard to a virus that's a novel coronavirus.” Schmidt compares Trump’s behavior to Jude Law’s character on the movie “Contagion,” likening him to a “huckster,” trying to sell a medicine “to people who are dealing with the disease in the fictionalized movie.”