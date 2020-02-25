'Historic day': See how the 'Me Too' movement founder heard Weinstein was convicted of rape

Rewatch Kobe Bryant’s memorial, with emotional tributes from Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and more
'Historic day': See how the 'Me Too' movement founder heard Weinstein was convicted of rape04:32
Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and third degree rape. Tarana Burke, ‘Me Too’ movement founder, joins MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber saying the verdict comes as a “shock” for all sexual assault survivors and for Weinstein as he’s “never had to answer for the ways in which he's misused his power and privilege.”