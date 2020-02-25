Rewatch Kobe Bryant’s memorial, with emotional tributes from Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and more

'Historic day': See how the 'Me Too' movement founder heard Weinstein was convicted of rape

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and third degree rape. Tarana Burke, ‘Me Too’ movement founder, joins MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber saying the verdict comes as a “shock” for all sexual assault survivors and for Weinstein as he’s “never had to answer for the ways in which he's misused his power and privilege.”Feb. 25, 2020

