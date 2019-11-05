'He’s worried’: Indicted Giuliani associate complying in impeachment probe

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine-linked associate Lev Parnas will comply with requests for records and testimony in the Congressional impeachment probe. The Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff Swan argues this is ‘large and meaningful’ change and it suggests he’s ‘very nervous’. Harvard University’s Leah Wright Rigueur adds, she would be ‘extremely concerned’ if she was Rudy Giuliani. It comes as NBC News exclusively reports Giuliani just met with a Ukraine official about 2020.