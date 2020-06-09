'He's gotta go harder': Charlamagne Tha God warns VP Biden's plan for black America

Protests continue across the country as George Floyd was laid to rest In Houston, TX, demanding action against police brutality. The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God joins MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the ongoing call for racial equality in the United States and its effect on the 2020 Election. Charlemagne argues why VP Joe Biden can “go harder” for the African American community, and expresses “concern” that Biden “may not be doing enough to get black people to come out and vote in November.” Charlamage adds "if Barack Obama was JFK, then Joe Biden has the opportunity to be Lyndon B. Johnson. He has the opportunity to be as progressive in regards to race and class as Lyndon B. Johnson was."