‘He’s going down’: Trump impeachment defense shredded as Ukraine still missing key funding

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber was first to reveal a new piece of evidence in the impeachment report that shreds one of Trump’s core impeachment defenses -- that military money to Ukraine was “fully paid.” In a fact check, Melber reports how "Pentagon officials confirmed" to investigators that Ukraine still has not received "$35 million in security assistance." Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery argues Trump is “going down,” and warns “Republicans who think they can vote to save this guy in the Senate” that Trump may “do something else.”