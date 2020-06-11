'He's a psychopath': Trump insider says military will haul Trump out of the White House

Trump’s “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz argues “anything goes” for “psychopath” President Trump, and believes Trump will not leave the White House if he loses the election because giving up is “unthinkable” for him. This comes as Joe Biden says his “greatest concern” is that Trump would look to “steal” the 2020 election, and is “absolutely convinced” the military “will escort” Trump “from The White House with great dispatch.” Schwartz argues he has “no doubt that Trump will do everything he possibly can,” to “try to steal this election.”