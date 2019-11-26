'Hard evidence': Feds subpoena Giuliani business as indicted associate hands over secret tapes

The Wall Street Journal reports the SDNY is issuing new subpoenas seeking more information on Rudy Giuliani’s consulting firm. ABC News also reports Giuliani’s former associate Lev Parnas is participating in House Dems impeachment probe, by providing Congress with video and audio recordings that include President Trump and Giuliani. The developments comes as a court ruling orders former Trump aide Don McGahn to testify before Congress. Shelby Holliday joins Ari Melber and to discusses her exclusive reporting and breaking news.