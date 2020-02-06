'Guilty,' 'autocrat,' 'liar': See Republican Sen. Romney vote to convict and remove Trump

'Guilty,' 'autocrat,' 'liar': See Republican Sen. Romney vote to convict and remove Trump05:37
The United States Senate has voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, while Republican Senator Mitt Romney voted to find Trump “guilty” of his egregious high crime. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s historic impeachment acquittal, Republicans’ “pre-meditated mistake of choice” and why Romney’s vote ‘shattered the White House’s attempt to cast this as a purely partisan split.”