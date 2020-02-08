‘Grotesque,’ ‘smear’: Biden aide unloads on Trump amid New Hampshire fight

Joe Biden Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber moments after a new NBC News/Marist poll shows Biden polling at 13% days before the New Hampshire primary, and a fourth place finish in Iowa. Bedingfield defends Biden’s results by reassuring voters he is “resilient” and “knows what it means to fight.” Bedingfield argues Republican’s proclamation that the impeachment process was an “attempt to smear Joe Biden” to avoid having to “face him in November” is a “grotesque abuse of our political process.”