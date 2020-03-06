‘Frivolous’: Trump rebuked for suing journalists in 2020 campaign

The Trump campaign is suing journalists heading into the 2020 campaign, and veteran legal reporter and lawyer Dan Abrams calls out the attacks on the press, noting Trump's case is so weak this is more a political strategy than an actual attempt to prevail in court. Abrams is joined by Multi-platinum rapper Jadakiss, as part of Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on the news show “The Beat with Ari Melber,” and the two also discuss Jadakiss's run-ins with Trump in New York; the coronavirus, and Jadakiss's new album "Ignatius" and Abrams' new book "John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father's Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial."