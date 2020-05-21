The Beat with Ari

'First responders at risk': GOP veteran sees Trump gambling with safety at August convention

01:10

Less than six months away from the 2020 presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic has threatened a key tradition in American politics – the party convention. In an interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Former GOP Strategist Mike Murphy argues Trump “needs a room full of adoring supporters” but adds a the decision to hold a convention is “tough in the pandemic era, even as we slowly start to open up.” Murphy says the “next big campaign fight” if Republicans attempt to hold a convention, Democrats will argue Trump and his party “are putting cops and first responders at risk by trying to put 10,000 people in an area in Charlotte” at the August RNC.May 21, 2020

