'First responders at risk': GOP veteran sees Trump gambling with safety at August convention

Less than six months away from the 2020 presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic has threatened a key tradition in American politics – the party convention. In an interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Former GOP Strategist Mike Murphy argues Trump “needs a room full of adoring supporters” but adds a the decision to hold a convention is “tough in the pandemic era, even as we slowly start to open up.” Murphy says the “next big campaign fight” if Republicans attempt to hold a convention, Democrats will argue Trump and his party “are putting cops and first responders at risk by trying to put 10,000 people in an area in Charlotte” at the August RNC.