'Fear': Trump insiders defying stonewall in impeachment probe

Despite Trump’s attempts to stonewall key witnesses and evidence, the first White House aide, Fiona Hill, testified in the impeachment probe. Hill, Trump’s former Russia adviser, has been at the center of Trump’s twin foreign policy scandals, and left her post in July, shortly before Trump’s Ukraine call. The Root’s Jason Johnson argues more civil servants and members of Trump’s admin are coming forward despite ‘the stonewalling of Congress’ and ‘hiding of information’ because they ‘don’t want to face jail time’ or ‘criminal charges.’ Jason adds Trump is ‘realizing’ the ‘limits of his influence’ because aides do not want ‘to carry water for this level of corruption.’