'Fear': Dems going public with 'damning' impeachment evidence on Trump

Democrats plan a critical new phase of the impeachment probe preparing for public hearings. The news comes with with new bribery testimony against Trump. But as evidence mounts, Sen. Lindsey Graham insists Trump’s Ukraine call is "ok." Former Slate Group CEO Jacob Weisberg says Republicans are not ‘loyal’ to Trump, but acting out of ‘self-interest and fear’ as they ‘think their odds of keeping their jobs’ and ‘re-election’ will be better if they ‘stick with Trump.’