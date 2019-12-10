‘Extortion’: Bush White House lawyer wants to ‘haul in’ Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr.

Former White House Ethics Lawyer Richard Painter joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss House Democrats’ marathon impeachment hearing. Painter argues the hearings made a strong case for impeaching Trump for “extortion and bribery” and for “obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation,” but adds he should also be impeached for the “unconstitutional emoluments, foreign benefits, and foreign government payments that the Trump family has been receiving.”