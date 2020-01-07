‘Drug deal’ witness puts impeachment trial heat on GOP: Trump ‘cover up’ if blocked

As John Bolton defies Trump and agrees to testify in the impeachment trial, he is placing new heat on ‘moderate’ republicans. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber argues as “the ultimate witness” Bolton has cancelled any claims that “national security prevents his testimony” he is putting new pressure on Republicans who are “open to the idea of witnesses,” and will “flush out which Senators want to do any fact finding.” Senator Schumer and Rep Adam Schiff say blocking Bolton testimony would be covering up for Trump.