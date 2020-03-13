'Disruption of our lives': Hear the prescient warning that anticipated COVID-19

As the spread of coronavirus continues and closures and cancellations of ordinary activities increases, Center for Disease Control and Prevention Official Nancy Messonnier told reporters she told her children to prepare for “significant disruption of our lives.” Pulitzer-prize winning columnist for the Washington Post Eugene Robinson tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber many people are realizing “things are going to be different for a while,” but the “big unknown is, we don't know how long.” Critiquing Trump’s response to the pandemic, Robinson adds many Americans “wish we had is a better narrator than we have right now.”