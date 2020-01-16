'Disaster': How judge in Trump impeachment trial may compel witnesses and break ties

Pres. Trump is headed for a Senate impeachment trial overseen by a judge he once called an “absolute disaster,” Chief Justice John Roberts, who was just sworn in. While many key decisions will be up to votes by the Senate, a Chief Justice may break ties in a presidential trial – which could prove pivotal in a close vote over whether there will be any witnesses against Pres. Trump. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the relevant history and precedent in this original report, airing on the day Chief Justice Roberts was formally sworn in.