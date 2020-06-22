'Despot, rotten': Trump AG Barr under fire ousting key SDNY prosecutor

Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery and NYU Professor Melissa Murray join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent ’s Ari Melber to discuss Trump’s firing of SDNY Chief Geoff Berman. Flannery argues it is important to understand the gravity of Berman being fired, saying “only a despot takes this position” of interfering with an independent investigation. Murray adds, the removal was “rotten,” arguing “ if this had been a legitimate removal for cause, it would be obvious that the attorney general would say what those causes were.”