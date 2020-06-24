The Beat with Ari

'Danger to democracy': AG Barr blasted for 'perverting' DOJ, Trump 'went nuts'

03:51

Moments after Attorney General Barr agreed to testify before the Judiciary Committee, a member of that committee, Rep. Ted Lieu, joined MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, slamming Barr for politicizing the DOJ saying “Roger Stone got special favors … that no American ever could.” Barr is facing calls to resign for allegedly meddling in the Stone case and for lying about firing the U.S. Attorney in New York.June 24, 2020

