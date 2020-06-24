'Danger to democracy': AG Barr blasted for 'perverting' DOJ, Trump 'went nuts'

Moments after Attorney General Barr agreed to testify before the Judiciary Committee, a member of that committee, Rep. Ted Lieu, joined MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, slamming Barr for politicizing the DOJ saying “Roger Stone got special favors … that no American ever could.” Barr is facing calls to resign for allegedly meddling in the Stone case and for lying about firing the U.S. Attorney in New York.