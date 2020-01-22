'Danger,' 'despot,' 'liars': See Trump trial opening argument by Dem prosecutors

In this report on Wednesday, the third day of Trump’s impeachment trial and the first day of the substantive opening arguments, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the key moments. Melber analyzes the high stakes debate over witnesses and shows the top clips of prosecutors making their opening case to convict by presenting evidence the President abused power. Melber notes the importance of this “new and substantive stage” of the trial and why some senate jurors may not seriously be weighing all of the evidence. (MSNBC Digital Exclusive.)