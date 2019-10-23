'Damning evidence': See SDNY Chief's stunning response to 'overwhelming' case against Trump

Top Diplomat Bill Taylor’s delivered a damning testimony before Congress, drawing a direct line to Trump’s incriminating quid pro quo plot. Taylor even recounted how Gordon Sonland defended Trump’s transactional foreign policy, because he is ‘a businessman.’ Former SDNY U.S. Attorney David Kelley argues many ‘cases don't go to trial in a criminal case because the evidence is overwhelming,’ suggesting, if Trump were a citizen, he would take ‘a plea,’ because of the ‘pretty damning evidence’ against him.