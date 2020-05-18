'Damage done': Trump's virus purge backfires as Congress zeroes in on fired watchdogs

Pres. Trump is facing rebukes for ousting State Dept Inspector General Steve Linick – capping a string of unusual firings during the pandemic to make it the fourth ousting of an Inspector General in just two months. House Democrats allege Linick was ousted for doing his job – conducing probes into a Saudi Arms deal and the Secretary of State’s conduct. Former House Impeachment Manager Val Demings talks to MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and says the latest I.G. was “executing the duties of his job” and Trump has “zero respect or recognition for equal branches of government.”