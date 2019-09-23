The Beat with Ari

'Crisis moment': Trump admits seeking foreign help to go after Biden

18:59

President Trump has admitted to attempted collusion, secretly demanding a foreign government to look into his political rival. A record number of House Democrats are now joining the ranks of Congress members who back Trump’s impeachment . Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. office of government ethics, argues America is ‘facing a crisis moment’ where ‘a President of the United States has solicited an attack on our election’ and questions ‘whether Congress on both sides of the aisle’ can tolerate it.Sept. 23, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All