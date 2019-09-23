'Crisis moment': Trump admits seeking foreign help to go after Biden

President Trump has admitted to attempted collusion, secretly demanding a foreign government to look into his political rival. A record number of House Democrats are now joining the ranks of Congress members who back Trump’s impeachment . Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. office of government ethics, argues America is ‘facing a crisis moment’ where ‘a President of the United States has solicited an attack on our election’ and questions ‘whether Congress on both sides of the aisle’ can tolerate it.