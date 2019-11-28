'Criminal conspiracy': Trump's Giuliani denial on Ukraine 'not credible'

Trump is distancing himself from his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani saying he did not instruct Giuliani to go to Ukraine. Giuliani reportedly called Trump to say his “insurance policy” line about Trump was "a joke." The call comes after The Washington Post reports Giuliani sought money from the Ukraine prosecutor plotting against Biden. Former Federal Prosecutor Seth Waxman and Bill Kristol of "Defending Democracy Together" join Ari Melber.