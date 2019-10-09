'Crazy': Ukraine memo shows WH official shaken by Ukraine call

The whistleblower’s newly released memo, obtained by CBS, written right after Trump’s Ukraine call, shows the memo includes information that was not released in the White House’s official notes. The redacted WH memo is raising questions about whether the Trump admin removed material before the public could see it. Former Federal Prosecutor Paul Butler argues the White House version of the Ukraine calls are ‘an effort to make the President look good’ despite ‘both readouts’ being ‘extremely incriminating.’