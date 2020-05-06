Unarmed black jogger gunned down in Georgia, igniting protest

Viewer discretion is advised: Video footage show the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American Georgia resident, who was killed in broad daylight while on an afternoon jog. The video shows two men, who have not been charged, shooting and killing Arbery after following him in their vehicle. The case, which has caught the attention of VP Joe Biden, remains stalled as the state’s District Attorney vowed to bring the evidence to a grand jury, while state courts are closed until June despite businesses being open for use amid the pandemic. Former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the evidence. Claxton argues the status of the case, saying “the cover up would have been quite successful if there had not been some disclosure of this videotape.” S. Lee Merritt, Esq, civil rights attorney and attorney for the Arbery family, also joins the discussion.