'Constitutional travesty': See Trump and McConnell block fair impeachment trial

After being impeached for obstruction of Congress, President Trump is responding by ordering key witnesses not to testify in the Senate trial. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins The Beat to discuss why it is “essential” Senators have “a real impeachment trial, with real witnesses and other real evidence.” Katyal argues that Mitch McConnell has “no appreciation for the Constitution” because he supports Trump’s “grave abuse of power” of blocking witnesses in the Senate, calling it a “constitutional travesty.”