‘Caught bluffing’: See Trump trial begin as GOP Sen. McConnell backs down on rules

In this report on Day 1 of Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the key moments, the high stakes wrangling over the rules, and the top clips of both sides making their historic arguments on the Senate floor. Melber notes that for the first time today, a President who boycotted the entire house process made contact with the debate over his fitness for office, and Melber fact-checks some of the key claims. He also reports that the Democratic House Managers’ argument boiled down to some famous lines from the iconic courtroom film “A Few Good Men,” and whether everyone involved in the trial can “handle the truth.” (MSNBC Digital Exclusive.)