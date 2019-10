'Bizarre web': Trump attorney Giuliani hunts for personal attorney

Rudy Giuliani is under federal investigation in a sprawling probe regarding campaign finance, and is at the center of Donald Trump’s impeachment probe. Giuliani has said all of his efforts were ‘to discover evidence to defend’ his client Donald Trump. Former Federal Prosecutor Paul Butler and journalist Mike Lupica join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss Rudy Giuliani’s legacy and ambiguous role in the Trump administration.