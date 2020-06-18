'Biological bomb' ready to blow: Trump defies medical experts pushing MAGA rally as virus cases spike

A Tulsa lawyer joins The Beat moments after meeting with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, pushing to force CDC safety recommendations for the planned Trump campaign rally. Medical experts warn the rally is “dangerous." As coronavirus cases spike in Oklahoma. But, Trump falsely says it is “dying out.” Oklahoma Emergency Room Doctor Samantha White, a conservative, joins the discussion telling MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber it’s a “terrible idea’ because coronavirus cases “are up over 100% over the past week.”