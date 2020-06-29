'Betrayal': U.S. army intel officer slams 'disloyal' Trump for being 'obedient' to Putin

'Betrayal': U.S. army intel officer slams 'disloyal' Trump for being 'obedient' to Putin05:40
Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters is a retired U.S. Army intelligence officer and author. He joins MSNBC’s Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss reports Russia offered a bounty to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan and the potential new scandal about what President Trump knew about this, and when. Peters saying “there’s no question in my mind that Putin has something on Trump” and that Trump “desperately” wants Russia’s help with 2020.