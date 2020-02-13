'Authoritarianism,' 'Cover up': Trump slammed for using DOJ to protect convicted aide

As fallout continues to grow over President Trump’s “cover up” and pressure on the Department of Justice to lower his long time aide Roger Stone’s prison sentence. New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the DOJ scandal. Goldberg argues Trump has learned his “lesson” after impeachment, that “Republicans have given him complete impunity” adding “the rule of law is breaking down.” Goldberg cites Benjamin Franklin’s famous defense for a America being a “Republic, if you can keep it” arguing lawmakers in the Trump era “are not keeping it.”