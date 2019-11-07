‘Astonishing’: Trump bribery evidence piles up with ‘clownish figures traipsing around’

In newly released impeachment testimony, key diplomat Bill Taylor details his ‘clear understanding’ of the bribery plot at the center of Trump’s impeachment probe. The New York Time’s Michelle Goldberg argues the public testimony around the Ukraine ‘scandal’ show ‘the amount of contradictions’ from Trump loyalist Gordon Sondland, revealing the ‘clownish figures’ like ‘Sondland’ and ‘Rudy Giuliani’ that are ‘trying to manipulate foreign governments’ with no regard to ‘American foregin policy or national security.’