'A major conspiracy': indicted Giuliani aides could sing to feds

Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman argues the aides involved in the Ukraine plot will be ‘squeezed to cooperate,’ as their ‘only way of avoiding a major jail sentence.’ Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is under criminal investigation as indicted Ukraine-linked associates appear in court. Akerman argues the evidence against Giuliani shows both associates ‘were involved’ in this ‘conspiracy’ by introducing ‘Rudy to people that were involved’ in his ‘investigation’ into the Biden’s led by Ukraine.