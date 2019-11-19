'A liar' and 'a fanatic': Calls to impeach AG Barr after speech attacking 'the resistance'

Attorney General Bill Barr is facing impeachment calls after attacking ‘the Left’ for their ‘shredding norms,’ and “attacking the rule of law.” Barr is blaming progressives for its legal impeachment probe while seemingly supporting Trump who is facing bribery allegations. Former Federal Prosecutor Danya Perry calls Barr’s ‘highly unusual’ speech ‘authoritarian,’ adding he should not have spoke out in such a ‘partisan’ way.