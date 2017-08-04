The Beat With Ari Melber 08/04/17

Who Should Fall Back After Trump’s Wild Week?

Chuck Nice, Joan Walsh, and Amy Dubois Barnett join Ari Melber for the debut of #FallBackFriday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump leaves town with unfinished work
1 hour 13 min ago
Matthews: Trump calls Mueller fake, but he's the real deal
49 min 38 sec ago
Everything you wanted to know about the Grand Jury
1 hour 27 min ago
Who should fall back after Trump’s wild week?
1 hour 54 min ago
Rep. Denny Heck: Trump can't lie to the FBI
1 hour 47 min ago
How will Trump's relationship with the GOP change after recess?
SCOTUS lawyer: Trump worst POTUS on free speech since Adams
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty securities fraud
Sen. Hirono: 'Diplomatic route' is best for North Korea
Fmr. Mueller Chief Of Staff: Grand jury process is standard

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL