08/14/17

WaPo: Trump Camp Emails Show Efforts to set up Russia Meetings

One of the Trump campaign foreign policy team advisers sent an email to campaign officials with the subject line “Meeting with Russian Leadership - Including Putin.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fringe groups energized by Trump presidency
1 hour 19 min ago
Chris: Response shouldn't take Trump 2 days to figure out
43 min 19 sec ago
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
2 hours 7 min ago
Mueller wants to chat with Reince Priebus, NYT reports
1 hour 6 min ago
Maxeen Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
2 hours 41 min ago
GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Charlottesville comments too little too late
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups
VA Senator: Statement should've come sooner, but Trump sounded presidential
Why Rev. Sharpton won't call Trump a racist

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL