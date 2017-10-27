The Beat With Ari Melber 10/27/17

Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer tied to Kremlin

The meeting between Trump campaign and Russian lawyer was coordinated by the Russian Government, according to New York Times reporting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

First charges filed in Trump Russia probe: Report
51 min 41 sec ago
Fmr. Trump adviser met with Senate panel for 5 hours
2 hours 14 min ago
Report: Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer tied to Kremlin
1 hour 29 min ago
10-year-old with cerebral palsy detained by border agents
1 hour 27 min ago
Trump tweets at the wrong Lee Greenwood
47 min 16 sec ago
Conservative news site funded Trump opposition research
Ex-CIA director spoke to Mueller on Flynn's alleged Turkish scheme
Experts warn 2018 election threatened by Russia-linked 'Bots'
An inconvenient truth for President Trump?
Whitefish spox says critiques just 'conspiracy theories'

