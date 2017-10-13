The Beat With Ari Melber 10/13/17

Trump threatens to tear up Iran deal

Trump had tough words for the Iran nuclear agreement, but ultimately nothing is changing. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on what happens next. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

