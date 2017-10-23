The Beat With Ari Melber 10/23/17

Trump still hasn’t made opioid emergency declaration

Trump promised emergency action on the opioid crisis but is yet to do anything about it. Motley Crue's Nikki Six, a recovering heroine addict, joins The Beat on how to help stop the epidemic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Mueller now investigating democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta

