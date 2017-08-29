The Beat With Ari Melber 08/29/17

Trump fires organizer over crowd size

New York Magazine is reporting that Trump fired a longtime organizer after a sparse crowd at his Phoenix rally. Jamil Smith and Leah Wright Rigueur join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

