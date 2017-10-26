The Beat With Ari Melber 10/26/17

Trump campaign asked for stolen Clinton emails

Ari Melber’s special breakdown on Trump’s “sarcasm defense” and the “overlapping legal issues” facing the Trump team for secretly trying to coordinate with WikiLeaks at the height of the 2016 election ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
2 hours 25 min ago
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
5 hours 57 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
10 hours 35 min ago
Can the JFK files really show us something new?
3 hours 40 min ago
Will Trump's 'sarcasm defense' work in Russia investigation?
2 hours 14 min ago
After Trump's opioids declaration, what's next?
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
Velshi & Ruhle fact check Rep.'s claim on GOP tax plan
Corker: My relationship with Trump is 'not relevant'
Lawrence exposes Trump's false claims about Flake

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL