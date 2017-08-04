The Beat With Ari Melber 08/04/17

Supreme Court Lawyer: Trump Worst POTUS on Free Speech Since...

First Amendment Attorney Floyd Abrams tells Ari Melber that the Trump Justice Department's attack on leakers “could get very, very dangerous” for the media. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

