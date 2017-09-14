The Beat With Ari Melber 09/14/17
South Korea media: North Korea launches unidentified missile
Ron Allen joins Ari Melber for Seoul to discuss North Korea's most recent missile launch. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
South Korea media: North Korea launches...
Border official to MSNBC: Wall...
Trump confident on GOP backlash over DACA...
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions...
Ari Melber: Virtual Russia crimes leave...
Former Facebook ad guru: Russia surprised us
Congress to Trump: Denounce one side of hate
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites...
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers...
Top White House aides get lawyers for...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got...
In new attack, White House says Comey gave...
Kamala Harris on her favorite songs and...
Is the GOP plotting a leadership challenge...
Sen. Harris: Pres. Trump testifying about...
Sen. Harris outlines bipartisan plan to...
Don Jr. to Senate: I did seek dirt on...
71% of Tinder users say political...
Civil rights battle over Trump's civil...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Ari Melber
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Republicans Split in Reaction to Trump’s...
Budget Dir.: Mnuchin’s Motivation for Gov...
Trump reignites feud with 'Crooked Hillary...
DACA deal? Trump & Dems differ over...
White House again accuses James Comey of...
Mueller probe targets son of fmr. Trump...
New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
Did Chuck and Nancy roll Trump on DACA?
Sen. Al Franken fights back against Trump
Schumer, Pelosi: Trump agreed to help...
Trump followers inspired to rage at rallies
Are Trump Russia probes in each others' way?
Facebook slammed for slow response on Russia
NBC Exclusive: FEMA Nominee Withdraws Over...
Special Counsel Expands Russia Probe to...
Recovery underway in Florida after Irma
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
'Apocalyptic' destruction in U.S. Virgin...
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Politics
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti...
Trump reignites feud with 'Crooked Hillary...
White House again accuses James Comey of...
Mueller probe targets son of fmr. Trump...
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Corn, Isikoff teaming up on Trump Russia book
The man who played Trump reflects on the...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Bob Mueller reportedly wants to talk to...
Democrats want more answers from Donald...
Russia still honing fake social media tactics
Bernie Sanders reacts to Hillary Clinton’s...
The 11th Hour marks its one-year anniversary
Dems questioning Trump Jr. say they'll ...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'Fear, loathing' by some in GOP over DACA...
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti...
Mike Lupica focuses on football...
Hoyer: I think we are close to 'Dreamer'...
Trump: Ryan and McConnell agree with us on...
Flynn's son subject of Russia probe: report
US Virgin Islands pick up the pieces after...
GOP senator: Sanders' plan an 'empty...
'Will be good to be home': GOP rep. on why...
Why would Mnuchin want gov't. plane for...
Trump revives 'Crooked Hillary' title in...
Joe: Trump gets things done by not talking...
Joe: Trump is likely happy about new...
Trump wants middle income reform, says GOP...
Bipartisan WH meeting very in-depth, says...
Keys residents pick up the pieces after Irma
Senate to vote on Paul's war powers repeal...
Household income hits new high but...
'He needs to take it back': Rep. rips...
Senator wants to give Medicare access to...
Rachel Maddow
New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
Facebook slammed for slow response on Russia
Are Trump Russia probes in each others' way?
Trump followers inspired to rage at rallies
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Sen Warner joins Maddow Wednesday 9/13, 9pmET
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Devastation across Caribbean in Irma's wake
Scope of Irma damage seen across Florida
Trump aides facing Mueller query lawyer-up
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
Florida west coast on edge as Irma shifts
Florida uses every available minute to prep
FL nuclear plants to shut down before Irma