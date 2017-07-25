The Beat With Ari Melber 07/25/17

Schiff: It Is Constitutional to Indict a Sitting President

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Ari Melber to discuss the possibility of President Trump being indicted in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Republican skeptical health care bill will pass Senate
1 hour 57 min ago
Hoyer: Firing Sessions would "clearly" be Russia cover-up
1 hour 53 min ago
Bernie Sanders: Trump 'very unfit' to be President
7 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Jim Jordan defends vote to repeal Obamacare
3 hours 42 min ago
VP Pence breaks tie on vote to debate Obamacare repeal
McCain calls for renewed bi-partisanship in return to the Seante
Trump explains why he's disappointed in Sessions
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
Paul Manafort subpoenaed to speak before Judiciary Committee
Senate eyes 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL