The Beat With Ari Melber 10/09/17

Revealed: Trump Adviser’s Secret Voting Plan

Trump’s voter panel loses lawsuit to keep its plans secret. The documents reveal its goals was to change federal law, making it harder for thousands to vote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'
14 hours 2 min ago
Trump calls for tough new immigration reforms
2 hours 26 min ago
MaddowBlog: Republicans prioritizing re-election over telling public truth about Trump
3 hours 44 min ago
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
12 hours 32 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘More of my colleagues should speak out’ against Trump
3 hours 5 sec ago
Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan: 'I was so shocked'
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to WWIII
Gloria Allred: Rumors swirling around Weinstein for years
Price: Some Trump dossier allegations are 'prescient'
Meryl Streep speaks out against Harvey Weinstein

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL