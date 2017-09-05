The Beat With Ari Melber 09/05/17

Rep. Castro: New report means it's time for Trump impeachment

Rep. Joaquin Castro discusses with Ari Melber why the firing of James Comey could be the grounds of impeachment and what he thinks will happen to Robert Mueller's investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

