The Beat With Ari Melber 10/24/17

Reagan aide: Fox news turned Trump into a politician

Bruce Bartlett served in the Reagan and Bush 41 administrations. He is calling out GOP leaders for silence on Trump and blames "propaganda” network Fox News for Trump's political rise. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

