The Beat With Ari Melber 10/23/17

Planned Parenthood president discusses new sexual harassment...

President of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, speaks out on sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly, and a pivotal Texas abortion case against a young undocumented woman. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
2 hours 51 min ago
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
40 min 55 sec ago
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology
3 hours 48 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
2 hours 16 min ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
2 hours 28 min ago
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
4 hours 1 sec ago
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
15 hours 24 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan
Mueller now investigating democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL