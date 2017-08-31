The Beat With Ari Melber 08/31/17

Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'

After finding out that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now working with New York's AG, Trump's attorneys are trying to turn the narrative back to James Comey. Kathryn Ruemmler joins Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Manafort notes from Trump Tower meeting reference 'donations'
Trump and his cabinet differ on North Korea rhetoric
2 hours 25 min ago
New evidence about Moscow hotel deal raises investigation stakes
21 hours 28 min ago
Mueller teams up with NY AG. What that could mean.
Mika: I'm disappointed about equal pay plan halt
Trump warns Congress not to fail on vague tax reform
Trump says he witnessed Harvey damage firsthand (he didn't)
Poll: Most oppose Arpaio pardon, booting 'Dreamers'
Dan Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL